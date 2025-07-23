The Las Vegas Raiders experienced a lot of change this offseason after going 4-13 last season. The Raiders brought in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks in an effort to instill a new culture. They and first-round pick Ashton Jeanty are under pressure to turn things around immediately in the AFC West. Luckily for them, defensive end Maxx Crosby believes in his team.

Crosby was one of the best players at his position last season. Las Vegas moved quickly in order to sign him to a long-term contract extension earlier this offseason. He returns to lead a defense that was one of the worst units in the league last season. He didn't let that stop him from having another Pro Bowl season, though. Crosby finished the season strong despite the losing.

Now that the Raiders have kicked off their 2025 training camp, Crosby's focus is on next season. If Las Vegas is going to have a chance in a stacked division, they need Crosby to step up as a leader on the defensive end. Luckily for them, he is already starting to instill confidence in his teammates that they can make some noise this season, according to Raiders.com writer Paul Gutierrez.

“We've got to be delusional enough to believe what we can do,” Crosby said.

Las Vegas is not one of the teams with Super Bowl aspirations this season. However, Smith and Carroll should help them remain competitive in the AFC West. If things go well, Crosby and Co. could be a deciding factor in how the AFC playoff standings shake out late in the season.

Crosby believes that his team can overcome expectations. He did not list any specific names, but candidates have already established themselves. Jeanty has received a lot of hype as a rookie to help their offense bounce back. Smith remains as confident as ever, even though he is in the back half of his career.

Las Vegas is a sneaky team to watch as the season inches closer. If Crosby's words are any indication, the Raiders believe in themselves, even if it is a little too much.