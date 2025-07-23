Colin Cowherd proposed a Nick Saban-Archie Manning conspiracy theory involving the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is still in one of its best eras of this century, with head coach Kevin Stefanski at the helm of the franchise. The Browns have made the playoffs in two of the past five seasons, including winning their first postseason game since 1994. Last year's team, however, did struggle, going 3-14 overall, leading some to question Kevin Stefanski's job security.

And it's not going to be easy to recover from 2024 in a loaded AFC North division. The quarterback situation for the Browns has dominated the headlines with Deshaun Watson likely out for the season with a torn Achilles. To be honest, the three-time Pro Bowler was largely dismal for Cleveland when he was healthy, but regardless, there is a vacancy at QB1 for this current roster. Four quarterbacks are battling over this starting position: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. While there is a chance the long-term solution under center for this franchise is one of those players, Colin Cowherd floated a theory on The Herd that the Browns might have a master plan, should things fall apart in 2025.

“This is the worst kept secret in the South. Haslam, Jimmy, owner of the Browns, huge SEC Tennessee booster, leans heavily on the Manning family. Very close to the Manning family. Yes, that's not make believe. Arch Manning is part of the Manning family. And this is where Nick Saban comes in. Saban is incredibly close to not only Jimmy Haslam, but Saban's close to the Manning family as well.

And so Saban, if he could land, I'm told, a top quarterback like Harbaugh going to the Chargers for Herbert, he would take a phone call for the NFL. And there are two teams guaranteed to be awful this year in the NFL. Cleveland and the Saints. Nick Saban has coached in Cleveland with the Browns under the Belichick staff and he coached at LSU. This is not a conspiracy theory.”

Arch Manning has yet to have a full season as a starter in college, and it's unclear whether he would declare for the draft after 2025 anyway. Still, even with a lot of the unknown, the former 5-star QB is projected to be a potential top prospect in the 2026 draft. These two moves would certainly shock the world, but wouldn't exactly be beyond the pale for owner Jimmy Haslam. Cowherd's comments, overall, definitely add some extra pressure on Stefanski, who seems to be in dire need of a bounce-back season if he wants to stay with the Browns. Even though Nick Saban's return to the coaching ranks, especially in the NFL, still looks pretty far-fetched.