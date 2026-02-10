The NBA has officially announced the contestants for the league's Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend, and there are some big names who will participate in the tournament. But one name who was surprisingly left off was New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

Murphy III currently ranks 11th in the league in three-point percentage, shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. The Pelicans guard is also sixth in the league among players who attempt at least eight three-pointers a game.

And yet, Murphy III will not participate in the Saturday night contest.

After the Pelicans' 120-94 victory over the Sacramento Kings Monday night, Murphy III was asked about not being named a contestant.

“I would've participated if I was invited, for sure,” Trey Murphy III said during his postgame media availability Monday night.

“Do you see it as a snub?” one reporter asked.

“I'll let you guys be the judge of that,” Murphy III responded with a grin.

This season, Murphy III has also made 166 three-pointers, which is the sixth most among all players this season. Aside from that, the Pelicans forward is averaging career highs across the board with 22.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.3 three-pointers made per game in 35.8 minutes of action.

I got the same approach every day as getting better and play my game. At some point, it'll be recognized that I'm one of the better shooters in the league. Until then, it is what it is. I'm going to keep working on my game, going to keep shooting the ball like I have been. Not being in the Three-Point Contest isn't going to ruin my day, but it is something I definitely saw and wasn't the biggest fan of.”

Trey Murphy on the 3-point contest: "I would've participated if I was invited." pic.twitter.com/mrDWC47si3 — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 10, 2026

Despite Murphy III's career year, the Pelicans have struggled one of the worst teams in the NBA. Entering Tuesday, February 10th, the Pelicans have the third worst record in the NBA at 15-40, ahead of only the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings.