Harrison Barnes is usually the gold standard for NBA reliability. Before Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs forward hadn’t missed a professional basketball game since late 2021. But even the league’s most durable veterans are no match for the dangers of a mid-day snooze.

In one of the most bizarre injury reports you will ever see, Barnes was a late scratch for Tuesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The reason was as simple as it was frustrating: he woke up from a pregame nap with a sore left ankle, via AP News.

The fluke injury officially snapped an incredible streak of 364 consecutive games played. The last time Barnes sat out a contest was Dec. 4, 2021, back when he was still a member of the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he has been a fixture on the court, providing a steady veteran presence for every team he has represented.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson had to pivot quickly without his veteran forward, but the rest of the roster didn't miss a beat. San Antonio absolutely dismantled a shorthanded Philadelphia squad in a 131-91 blowout at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Devin Vassell led the scoring charge with 22 points, including six three-pointers, while rookie Dylan Harper provided a massive spark off the bench with 22 points of his own.

Victor Wembanyama did not need to carry a heavy scoring load but remained a defensive terror, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks in just 24 minutes. Stephon Castle also turned in a stellar performance with a 15-point, 10-assist double-double, while De’Aaron Fox orchestrated the offense with 11 points and seven assists. On the other side, Tyrese Maxey fought a lonely battle for the Sixers, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds.

It is a tough way for a legendary “Iron Man” run to end. Barnes was not sidelined by a hard screen or a playoff foul; he was simply betrayed by his own bed. While the Spurs dominated without him, they will need his stability back soon. Barnes has already been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons, meaning the wait for his new streak to begin continues.