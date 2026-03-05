Neither the Milwaukee Bucks nor the Atlanta Hawks is having the kind of season their fans were hoping for. The Bucks entered Wednesday's game against the Hawks 26-34, four games behind the 31-31 Hawks for the final play-in spot.

The Bucks were without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the season. So, it is not surprising to see them struggle. While Atlanta has failed to make much headway in the Eastern Conference, that doesn't mean the future is not bright.

Before Wednesday's tip-off, Antetokounmpo was asked his thoughts on the Hawks' rising star, Jalen Johnson. He said what all NBA fans have likely witnessed during the 2025-26 NBA season.

“I see greatness in him, for sure,” Antetokounmpo said.

"He's one of the best young talents in this league." Giannis with some high praise for Jalen Johnson 💯 Watch these two battle tonight when the Bucks host the Hawks at 9:30pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Wl1OYIiQnD — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2026

“He's one of the best young talents in this league. He has a very high ceiling. He has a bright future.”

The Bucks superstar then revealed a personal anecdote of being aware of Johnson's talent well before most others.

“Back in the day in AAU when my brother Alex was competing, they were teammates. So, I have known him since he was 15 or 16. Just seeing him now, that he flourished to the player that he is today, it's just fun. And it makes me feel I'm old, but I'm not old,” Antetokounmpo said with a smile.

Indeed, Johnson's game has been taken to another level this season.

Over his first four seasons in the NBA, Johnson averaged 2.4, 5.6, 16.0, and 18.9 points per game. This season, that has been bumped 22.7. But he has become an elite all-around player. He's posting 10.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals, while shooting 50% from the floor.

That all-around skill set is something Giannis knows all about. Since he entered the league a decade ago, he excelled at nearly every facet of the game. But unlike Antetokounmpo, Johnson can shoot and knock down free throws.