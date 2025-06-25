The 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place this week at Barclays Center, and sharpshooting guard Koby Brea is preparing for the biggest night of his life thus far.

The six-foot-seven guard is coming off a couple of strong seasons with Dayton and Kentucky where he's arguably turned into the best shooter in the NBA Draft. And there's no better shooter in the Draft in his mind.

Koby Brea says he's the best shooter in the NBA Draft

At 22 years of age, Koby Brea is coming off of two impressive college seasons. As a junior at Dayton, Brea shot 50 percent from three on 6.1 attempts per game. In his senior year at Kentucky, Brea 43.5 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game.

Brea is expected to be selected somewhere in the second round, with a lot of teams likely having him as an intriguing prospect on their respective draft boards, but not entirely sure what to make of the guard just yet.

Koby Brea, however, believes he's the best shooter in the Draft and isn't lacking any confidence heading into it.

“10 toes down, I feel like I'm the best shooter in the Draft, for sure,” Brea told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. “I know my shooting is a big reason why I'm in the situation I'm in right now, but I also know there's more parts of my game that the scouts and coaches have been noticing. They know that I'm much more than that. I think once I get my foot in the door, I'm able to keep becoming an even better shooter, but also keep growing different parts of your game.”

Brea made the move from the Atlantic 10 to the SEC while maintaining both his strong scoring averages and shooting percentages, a good sign for the guard heading into NBA Draft night.

Article Continues Below

But the NBA is no longer a league where one-dimensional players are guaranteed to thrive. Nowadays, teams want guys who can be capable team defenders while taking pride in the individual defensive assignments. Teams also prefer offensive versatility with players who can dribble, pass, and shoot.

Koby Brea has been able to showcase more of his game over the last few years of his college career, including a career-high 2.8 assist-to-turnover ratio his senior season.

“I think definitely my ball-handling and playmaking abilities,” Brea added when asked what parts of his game he feels are underrated. “I think a lot of times people don't realize how much of a high IQ player I am, how I'm able to make decisions on the fly and make the right reads, how I'm able to see the floor, read closeouts and make plays for myself and others. And also just the defensive side. A lot of teams have noticed I'm a really good team defender and obviously that's an area where I have to keep improving on, but they definitely see the improvement I made from the first half to second half of the season.”

Entering Wednesday night's NBA Draft, Brea had spent the better part of his June completing Draft workouts and conducting interviews with a number of teams interested in him. Despite naming himself the best shooter in the Draft, Koby Brea understands there's more to his game that he'll need to develop with whichever team selects him.

“I always ask for things I can improve on,” Brea said regarding his Draft meetings with teams. “So I'm just taking all the feedback, everything that I'm doing well, and things I have to work on so I can just keep working on them, and keep applying them to my game. I was really happy with everything I got. I think I left a pretty good impression with all the teams and I think it's just going to be exciting to see where I land.”

The 2025 NBA Draft is now in its second time as a two-day event, with the first round taking place Wednesday night at 5PM PST and the second round on Thursday night at 5PM PST. Both nights are set to take place inside Barclays Center, affording more players the opportunity to attend and complete a lifelong dream of walking the stage when their names are called.