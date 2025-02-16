Mac McClung set the tone with a car on NBA All-Star Saturday night. The prop signaled that the Orlando Magic star is ready to hop over the competition once again in the dunk contest.

McClung started from the left of the Chase Center arena. He hopped over the driver's side door. The Magic dunker then grabbed the basketball only to throw it down thunderously. And that dunk came on his first try of the night.

McClung wasted no time in setting the bar. That stunt paid homage to a similar unique dunk from 14 years earlier: Blake Griffin and his epic slam when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers.

McClung got social media abuzz after dunk No. 1.

Who reacted to Mac McClung and his epic first 2025 NBA All-Star dunk

Multiple accounts chimed in on X after McClung's viscous and electric throwdown.

“Mac McClung Are you kidding?” was what the NBA X account posted after watching him take flight.

Slam called the dunk “The Fast and the Furious” in reacting through their X account.

Legion Hoops, meanwhile, believed McClung did more than hop over a car while on his way to the basket.

“Mac McClung just might’ve saved the Dunk Contest. One of the greatest dunkers of all-time, without a doubt,” the account posted.

McClung wowed the spectators on the 25th anniversary of another memorable dunk contest. Vince Carter delivered the most stirring and greatest dunk contest of all time in the same area. The Toronto Raptors legend and perennial NBA All-Star put on a show at Oracle Arena in Oakland 25 years ago. The slam dunk contest paid homage to Carter's epic night.

Carter himself helped introduce the 2025 dunk participants. But he also dropped the famed “It's over!” line after throwing down his attempts.

As for McClung, he delivered NBA All-Star history to conclude his night.

He's even won the award wearing three different uniforms. The 26-year-old McClung won the 2023 title while with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also won the nod while representing the Osceola Magic of the NBA's G League.