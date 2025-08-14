Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was one of the 100 gazillion people who tuned in to watch pop star Taylor Swift's much-awaited guesting on the “New Heights” podcast of NFL brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on Wednesday.

Swift discussed a myriad of topics, including the “Eras Tour,” reclaiming the master copies of her albums, learning football, her relationship with the younger Kelce, and, of course, her new album, “Life of a Showgirl.”

The episode peaked at a whopping 1.3 million viewers. It even experienced a glitch at one point, with fans playfully claiming that Swift broke YouTube.

Even before the episode began, in what could only be interpreted as a foreshadowing, Clark posed the question: “Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight?”

When it happened, the Fever star made the perfect comment.

“Swifties so powerful, we broke the internet,” said the 23-year-old Clark.

Like Swift's “New Heights” episode, the Fever playmaker's post quickly went viral, with one million views, as of writing.

“Are Caitlin Clark fans Clarkies? If so, consider me a Clarkie,” said @LTSports80.

“Caitlyn, you called this,” added @JerseyMadeMike.

“Are Swiftie applications still available? Where does one apply? Asking for a friend,” posted @EJayArrow.

“We ride at dawn!” commented @depressivehacks.

“We can do anything we put our minds to!” wrote @TheTrentHarvey.

“What was your favorite part, queen?” asked @QueenRaelynR6.

Clark attended the “Eras Tour” twice at Lucas Oil Stadium when it made its stop in Indianapolis. She met Swift, who gave the reigning Rookie of the Year four bags of merchandise. The award-winning singer also gave a note to Clark saying how inspiring she was, according to a report from Time Magazine's Sean Gregory.

Swift has invited Clark to watch a game of the Kansas City Chiefs with her. If that happens, the entire universe would probably crash out.