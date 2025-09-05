While NBA superstars have taken the spotlight at this year's EuroBasket, it's hard to overlook the presence of former NBA players in the tournament. Clearly, their experience and growth have warranted another NBA look. Here is a look at 10 ex-NBA players at EuroBasket who deserve an NBA return.

Spain might've suffered an early exit at this year's EuroBasket, marking the end of Sergio Scariolo's legendary era with the Spanish national team. However, a silver lining from their campaign was the frontcourt presence of Santi Aldama and Willy Hernangomez.

Hernangomez was the second-leading scorer for Spain, averaging 10.0 points per game, including a 19-point performance against Cyprus. The Spanish big man last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season. The seven-year NBA vet averaged 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his career. Since then, he has been playing for FC Barcelona.

Tyler Dorsey

Shooting is always a welcome arsenal in the NBA. And that's what Tyler Dorsey brings to the table. Dorsey, who had stopovers with the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks, is having an excellent EuroBasket showing thus far. Thanks to his elite shooting, he has become the perfect kickout teammate for Giannis Antetokounmpo, a major factor in Greece's advancement to the Round of 16. Dorsey is averaging 14.8 points per game on 48.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

Germany is in good spirits after topping Group B with a clean 5-0 record. Although NBA stalwarts Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner have been the driving forces of the team, Daniel Theis has anchored the team's frontcourt.

Theis, who last played for the New Orleans Pelicans, has been a force to be reckoned with at EuroBasket. He's averaging 11.2 points per game, which is the team's third-leading scorer. Any NBA team who needs a shot in the arm in their frontcourt would benefit from Theis' toughness and physicality around the rim.

Isaac Bonga

Isaac Bonga is a name that rings a bell for NBA fans, having previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors. Since then, he has developed into a premiere two-way player in Europe and has become a fixture in the German national team.

Bonga has turned some heads this year, even triggering the ire of Luka Doncic during the friendly games. At EuroBasket, he's averaging 1.4 steals per game, which is the third-best on the team. Throw in his exit clause in his deal with Partizan Belgrade, it's easy to see why Bonga is reportedly on NBA teams' radar.

Tornike Shengelia

Georgia is one of the surprising teams of the Round of 16, sneaking into the final spot of Group C with a 2-3 record. Although NBA players Goga Bitadze and Sandro Mamukelashvili are the cornerstones of the team, it's hard to ignore Tornike Shengelia's impact in the wings. While he's averaging just 9.6 points per game in the tournament, his 27-point explosion against Cyprus is enough to show that he's still a 6-foot-9 scoring machine.

Davis Bertans

Latvia has been a team to watch in this year's EuroBasket. As one of the hosts, the team has gone all out, going as far as enlisting NBA champion Kristaps Porzingis. While KP has been the face of Latvia, the team also has a reliable second option in eight-year NBA veteran Davis Bertans.

Bertans, even in the NBA, gets his bread-and-butter from his ability to space the floor. With Latvia, he has done just that. He's averaging 12.4 points on 35.5% on three-pointers as the team's second-leading scorer. With him around, Latvia has marched to the Round of 16, finishing with a 3-2 record in the group stages.

Shane Larkin

Turkey easily made a statement in EuroBasket after going undefeated in Group A, including an upset against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. While a lot of the attention went to Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun for pulling off the historic win, Shane Larkin played the perfect Robin to Sengun's Batman.

Larkin tallied a tournament-high 29 points against Serbia, going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. The former Boston Celtics player didn't exactly impress in his four years in the NBA. However, his scoring is an enticing asset that could boost any NBA team's bench.

Cedi Osman

Another reason Turkey is off to a hot start in EuroBasket is the consistent presence of former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman. He has been Turkey's second best scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game. He's also shooting a red-hot 51.7% from downtown. His solid offensive showing should certainly merit another NBA look. And while he's been busy in Europe, he has yet to close all the doors for an NBA return.

Elie Okobo



Despite the absences of Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, France has been a force to be reckoned with at this year's EuroBasket. In fact, they topped Group D with a solid 4-1 record. Several players have stepped up for Les Bleus, including former Phoenix Suns player Ellie Okobo.

He has been a steady contributor for France, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 dimes per game. Okobo has finished double figures in all of the games he appeared in. The French guard's wide offensive arsenal should come in handy for NBA squads who need a boost in their backcourt.

Jordan Loyd

Poland has been one of the solid hosts of EuroBasket. Although they missed out on San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, Jordan Loyd has come to the rescue for Poland. The 2019 NBA champion has been on a scoring tear, averaging 22.0 points per outing, good for top five in the tournament and leads all Polish scorers.