Germany secured its place in the EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16 on Saturday with a 107-88 victory over Lithuania, moving to 3-0 in Group B and becoming the first team to advance. Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner once again played a pivotal role, while contributions across the roster underscored Germany’s depth.

Wagner finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 28 minutes. He shot 9-for-17 from the field, 2-for-4 from three, and 4-for-6 from the free throw line. His all-around performance produced an efficiency rating of 28 and a team-high plus/minus of +20, reflecting his impact on both ends of the floor.

The 24-year-old has been central to Germany’s group-stage dominance, building on his career-best 2024-25 season with the Magic in which he averaged 24.2 points per game. His strong play has helped Germany extend its winning streak to three games, keeping momentum from their 2023 FIBA World Cup triumph.

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder led Germany in scoring with 26 points while adding six assists, four steals, and three rebounds. He shot 9-for-18 from the field and 5-for-10 from three across 31 minutes. Schroder finished with a game-high efficiency rating of 30 and a plus/minus of +9, showcasing his ability to control the game as a primary playmaker.

Former NBA forward Daniel Theis delivered one of the most efficient performances of the tournament so far. He went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, to tally 23 points in just 23 minutes. Theis also collected six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block, finishing with an efficiency rating of 32 and a plus/minus of +8.

Franz Wagner leads balanced Germany attack to remain unbeaten at EuroBasket 2025

Article Continues Below

Germany also received minutes from Magic forward Tristan da Silva, who added five points, two rebounds, and one assist with a plus/minus of +6 and an efficiency rating of 5.

Lithuania briefly held a three-point lead midway through the first quarter before Germany responded with a 17-2 run to seize control. From that point forward, Germany maintained its advantage, shooting 52% from the field and 54.3% from three as a team.

Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas led Lithuania with 14 points and four rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting, but his limited minutes and lack of frontcourt support made it difficult for Lithuania to contain Germany’s inside-out attack.

Germany assistant coach Alan Ibrahimagic pointed to adjustments after a competitive start.

“The final score was big, but the first half was really tough,” Ibrahimagic said. “[Lithuania] played how we expected; they play great basketball, great team basketball, they move the ball at a high pace, so it wasn’t easy to play against it, but we remained focused, and in the second half, we were able to stop their offense better.”

Germany will next face Great Britain on Monday in Group B play. Great Britain enters the contest 0-3 after a 78-59 loss to Sweden. With Wagner, Schroder, and Theis in form, Germany remains positioned as one of the early frontrunners for a deep EuroBasket run.