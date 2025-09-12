EuroBasket 2025 is nearly coming to a close. And thus far, the tournament has been as great as advertised, especially with its stacked NBA talent. But while the bright lights are focused on NBA MVPs, some EuroLeague stars have also taken the spotlight. In fact, a handful certainly deserve an NBA opportunity. Here is a look at 10 EuroBasket standouts who deserve an NBA look.

Kostas Sloukas

Despite being already 35 years old, Kostas Sloukas proved in this year's EuroBasket that he can still play at a high level. Sloukas has never stepped foot in the NBA, but as a deadly kickout shooter, he's certainly capable of becoming a serviceable outside shooter and playmaker. Thanks to his production, Greece is in the semifinals of the EuroBasket for the first time in 16 years. Sloukas is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Tryggvi Hlinason

Given the influx of elite big men in the NBA, big bodies are now necessary. That's what Tryggvi Hlinason was for Iceland. Although Iceland went winless at this year's EuroBasket, Hlinason was easily the silver lining of the team. He had a solid tournament individually, averaging 14.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. The 7-foot big man should easily be a solid interior presence, especially with his thunderous dunks.

Kamar Baldwin

Interestingly, while Kamar Baldwin went undrafted at the 2020 NBA Draft, the Butler standout has played professionally in Europe. But more importantly, he has become a perfect fit as a naturalized guard for Georgia. Baldwin has played an instrumental role in helping Georgia reach the quarterfinals. He is putting up 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Baldwin scored 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting to help pull off a historic upset against France.

John Roberson

Shooting is always an asset that any team would want to have. That's precisely what John Roberson brought to the table for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Roberson averaged 13.0 points per game while shooting an efficient 40% from beyond the arc. He was the team's second-leading scorer just behind Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic. With his ability to space the floor and create for himself, any team that needs a sparkplug should give him a call.

Myles Hesson

Great Britain was pretty much blasted during their EuroBasket campaign. However, they did just enough to come away with the country's first EuroBasket win in 12 years, defeating Montenegro 89-83. A huge contributor in that victory was Myles Hesson. The 6-foot-5 forward showcased his athleticism and slashing abilities. He finished the game with 25 points while adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Sylvain Francisco

France badly felt the absences of their superstars with Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama sitting out of EuroBasket. Les Bleus then suffered an upset at the hands of Georgia. Nonetheless, one of the bright spots for their campaign was 6-foot guard Sylvain Francisco. He had a solid tournament, putting up 9.8 points per game.

He was particularly excellent against Luka Doncic and Slovenia, exploding for 32 points. To make matters more interesting, he caused a stir against Doncic after scoring a basket in the game's final seconds due to FIBA's quotient system.

Rokas Jokubaitis

Rokas Jokubaitis looked like a superstar for Lithuania next to Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas. Jokubaitis led the team in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per outing on 55.6% shooting from 3-point country. At 6-foot-3, he also possesses enough size to thrive in the NBA as a guard.

In fact, he was actually drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft before his rights were traded to the New York Knicks. Jokubaitis has shown that he can impact the game on both ends of the floor at the international stage, clearly deserving of an NBA look if he can replicate it at that level.

Mateusz Ponitka

This year's EuroBasket saw Poland, one of the hosts, go as deep as the quarterfinals even without San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan. The Polish national team, as always, rode on Mateusz Ponitka. He has been a staple in the national team and has been one of the driving forces to Poland's success in the recent years.

In this year's EuroBasket, he was no different. Ponitka averaged 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. To this day, even his teammates wonder why he has never stepped foot in the NBA.

Roman Sorkin

But among the standouts at EuroBasket 2025, it's safe to say that Roman Sorkin has been receiving plenty of interest from NBA teams, particularly the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, and New York Knicks. Sorkin helped Israel make an appearance at the Round of 16 while averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He was also the team's second-best scorer just behind Blazers forward Deni Avdija.