The legendary Harlem Globetrotters will don brand-new uniforms for their 2026 100th Anniversary Tour. Iconic fashion designer Jeff Hamilton, longtime collaborator of the NBA and NFL, designed the uniforms.

Hamilton has curated signature leather jackets for NBA All-Star Weekends since the early 1990s. He was also behind the jackets given to members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and has a partnership with FIFA for World Cup 2026.

The Globetrotters have worn uniforms styled in red, white, and blue since their 1926 genesis in Chicago, Illinois. Keith Dawkins, team president, asserted that the color scheme turns “every jersey into a badge of swagger, showmanship, and history” in a statement.

After decades of exclusively using the original color scheme, the team introduced black uniforms in October 2021. For their Centennial season, however, the “Globies” are going back to their roots.

The new rotation of uniforms designed by Hamilton features three jerseys. Each one includes the full original palette of red, white, and blue, as well as five stars. The stars double as a nod to the Globetrotters' Centennial season logo and a reference to the organization's original “starting five.”

Hamilton spoke to the intentions with which he approached designing the kits in the team's statement. He shared that “The Globetrotters challenged us to come up with a look that could not just embody their history, but would tell a vibrant and literally colorful story of their present and their future for fans around the world.”

The renowned designer also revealed that his work with the Globetrotters would not stop with the new uniforms.

“We think these three uniforms, the first of several fashion collaborations we will be working on for the Centennial,” Hamilton stated, “help achieve those goals, and will be part of the must-have of any basketball fan of any age in 2026 and beyond.”

How Jeff Hamilton's new Globetrotters uniforms honor team's history

Article Continues Below

The new “World Famous” edition uniforms honor the team's global entertainment efforts and long-running tagline. They are primarily white and feature red, white, and blue stripes on both the jerseys and shorts. The “Tour” edition jerseys are primarily red with the same stripes across the uniform.

The third uniform, the blue “Ambassador” edition, pays homage to the organization's status as Global Goodwill Ambassadors. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations appointed them in March 2025. All three uniforms have pinstripes, which have appeared on previous team jerseys, such as their special edition 75th Anniversary kits.

The Globetrotters have toured the world and brought their brand of basketball entertainment to over 125 different countries. The North American leg of their 2026 Global Tour begins at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2025. All three new uniforms will debut on that Sunday. The team will alternate the uniforms daily throughout the rest of its Centennial season.

In the rest of 2026, the team will put the “World” in “World-Famous” by visiting arenas in Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and across Asia.

From arenas around the world to an Emmy-nominated TV series featuring Kenny Smith and Craig Robinson, the Globetrotters utilize basketball to serve communities around the world. In 2026, the first team ever inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will be up to their same old tricks. They will, however, have a new look.