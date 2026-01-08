The Milwaukee Bucks are a team whose name has come up as the NBA trade deadline draws near, as they turn over every avenue to try and upgrade the roster in hopes of appeasing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Names like Zach LaVine and Jerami Grant have been mentioned, but one name the Bucks attempted to start trade conversations about was Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

While Jalen Green would certainly give the Bucks more offensive firepower around Antetokounmpo, the Suns were not interested in a potential trade. Rather, as Siegel reports, the Suns view Green as their own NBA trade deadline addition of sorts upon his return from injury.

Green has been limited to only two games this season as he continues to rehab from a hamstring injury. Green is in his first season with the Suns after being a part of the multi-team Kevin Durant blockbuster trade in the offseason.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Green has become one of the more talented offensive guards in the NBA. In the two games he’s played in this season, he put up 15.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 60 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

After last season’s disappointment that including missing the play-in, the Suns opted to move on from Durant and Bradley Beal while bringing in a bit of a younger roster. They have been playing inspired basketball this season, and are among the league’s biggest surprises. The Suns are currently 21-15 and in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

As far as a potential return for Green, he has been making steady progress with his ongoing practice sessions, and he is nearing a return to the court.