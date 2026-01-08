As rumors surround the Toronto Raptors regarding moves the team will make ahead of February's trade deadline, there is no doubt interest to add with the success they've been having to start the season. After the Raptors had a walk-off winner against the Charlotte Hornets, it's easy to see the heights that the team could reach, with them adding another key piece to the table as discussed by this NBA insider.

On ClutchPoints' show titled “Clutch Scoops” with Brett Siegel and Tomer Azarly, the former would speak about Toronto and say that a player he heard linked to the team is New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy III.

“It's going to be interesting to see what the Raptors do, because it seems like Bobby Webster sees an opportunity to keep Toronto inside the top four of the East right now and to continue developing their core at the same time. So maybe, there's something there. One other name that I've heard in connection to Toronto recently is Trey Murphy,” Siegel said.

“I doubt that they would pay the price that the Pelicans are putting on him right now, but that goes to show you that Toronto's operating as serious buyers right now before the trade deadline, and they're seeing what avenues there are to upgrade their roster,” Siegel continued.

The Raptors could have a hard time landing Trey Murphy

As Siegel mentions though, the return expected for Murphy from New Orleans is high, with the NBA insider previously reporting that he's likely not to be moved before the deadline.

“They’ve heard these offers, they’ve heard what teams are wanting in terms of Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, but there’s no movement on that front. The expectation around the league is that neither player will be moved before the trade deadline,” Siegel said on Dec. 30.

It remains to be seen if Murphy will end up getting traded and if Toronto will make a splash before the deadline, with one star being linked in Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis. The Raptors are currently 23-15, putting them fourth in the Eastern Conference.