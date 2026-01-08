With the NBA trade deadline a little less than one month away, an intriguing rumor has emerged involving the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. The Raptors are not averse to making a big deadline trade, as last season they were able to acquire Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans.

As this season’s NBA trade deadline approaches, the Raptors are reportedly exploring other potential big moves to improve the roster, with Domantas Sabonis and Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis being near the top of their list. And it’s Sabonis whose name reportedly keeps coming up in NBA circles as being linked to the Raptors. Amid the rumors, the Raptors are also trying to get under the tax line as well.

Article Continues Below

Sabonis is currently sidelined while dealing with a knee injury. He has missed the last 23 games for the Kings, and has not played since Nov. 19. While other Kings players have come up in trade rumors as the team will seemingly be sellers at the deadline, there hasn’t been any real mention of Sabonis as a player the Kings have made available in a potential deal.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis is in his fourth full season with the Kings, and 10th year in the NBA overall. He has appeared in a total of 11 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. Sabonis has averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 51 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 72.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.