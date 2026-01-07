The Sacramento Kings were one of the five teams reportedly linked to a potential trade for Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young amid the Hawks' search for a potential suitor. The latest suggests Young's push for a trade to the Washington Wizards, but you can count the Kings out of the mix, according to a new report.

The Kings will not pursue a trade for Young, according to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

“We've been reporting since November [see the story enclosed] that Sacramento's new Scott Perry-led front office did not plan to go after Young and that remains the case,” Fischer reported. “No matter how often rival teams suggest the Kings as a potential landing spot for Young in direct trade scenarios or multi-team structures that help deliver Dallas' Anthony Davis to the Hawks.”

Kings guard Zach LaVine's agents suggested a move to the Hawks for Young during the offseason, but it was reportedly turned down by the Kings front office.

“League sources say that LaVine's Klutch Sports representatives tried during the offseason to build some support for a trade construction that would send their client to Atlanta for Young, but the Kings squashed the idea,” Fisher added.

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.

Trae Young reportedly pushing for deal to Wizards

While the Hawks trading Trae Young before the deadline feels inevitable, it's difficult to guage which direction he'll head towards, but the Wizards are reportedly the favorites during the early stages. The Wizards are at the top of Young's list, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Trae Young has the Washington Wizards as his top preferred trade destination, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta is working to move Young, who has a $49 million player option in the offseason that would make him an expiring contract; or opt out, leave, and give the Hawks significant cap space,” reported Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

A formal trade proposal could be presented by the end of this week.