With the NBA trade season officially kicking off with one star leaving the only team he's ever played for, New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson could be the next trade in a potential deal with the Chicago Bulls. It's worth keeping a close eye on, as the Pelicans, Williamson, and the Bulls inch closer to the trade deadline.

The Bulls have enough to acquire Williamson from the Pelicans, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“They have assets and expiring deals to really get involved wherever they want at this trade deadline. Keep a close eye on them, maybe pursuing Zion Williamson from the Pelicans,” Siegel said. “I've heard that there's been some smoke there about Chicago scouting New Orleans in recent weeks, and Zion would be the ideal buy-low candidate for a team like the Bulls, who have a lot of expiring contracts.”

It'll be intriguing to see if the Bulls make any moves ahead of this year's trade deadline, as Zion Williamson has been mentioned as a player who could be heading to a new team.

Pelicans' top trade assets besides Zion, Trey Murphy III

While Zion Williamson has been mentioned in trade rumors, the Pelicans will listen to offers for Trey Murphy III. However, acquiring Murphy III comes at a steep price, as Pelicans GM Joe Dumars is in no rush to part ways with one of the league's most sought-after shooters.

Still, the Pelicans could be busy at the deadline by trading either Williamson or Herb Jones, who's reportedly piqued teams' interest around the rumor mill. Jones is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game for the Pelicans this season.