Everyone knew it was only a matter of time. But it finally happened. The Atlanta Hawks traded their All-Star point guard, Trae Young. After all of the rumors and drama, Young got his wish and was traded to the Washington Wizards.

In exchange for Young's services, Atlanta received shooting guard CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. The 13-year veteran was on the bench when news of the trade was revealed, with videos surfacing of him bouncing rather quickly.

After news of the blockbuster trade came to light, fans on social media could hardly contain themselves. Many of whom were confused about the compensation.

It is hard to know which was more unexpected: Young's preferred destination being Washington or the lack of draft capital involved in the trade.

Young has $95 million remaining on his current contract. $46 million of that is for this season, with the point guard owning a player option for $49 million next season. If he opts out, he would become an unrestricted free agent.

But that seems unlikely if the Wizards was indeed his where Young wanted to land.

Young leaves the organization as the franchise's all-time leader in assists with 4,837, and three-point field goals made (1,295).

This was obviously a massive salary dump for Atlanta. It should allow the team to be aggressive with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching. Rumors have swirled that the Hawks may jump into the Anthony Davis sweepstakes.

McCollum, 34, is well past his prime. His 18.6 points per game is the lowest since his second season in the NBA when he started three games for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2014-2015. Meanwhile, Kispert is in his fifth pro season, having mostly been a bench role player throughout.