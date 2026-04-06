The Washington Commanders have the audacity to dream big. That's not a bad thing. Still, there is a thin line between reckless gambling and calculated aggression. For the Commanders, the 2026 NFL Draft is the moment to cross it. With GM Adam Peters not afraid to pull the trigger, the time for half-measures is over. The Commanders, however, need more than just a standard draft haul. They need a move so bold it shakes the foundations of the league. They need to stop waiting for the board to fall to them at number seven and instead go out and grab the player who can transform their offensive philosophy.

Steady hands in free agency

The opening weeks of the 2026 NFL free agency period have been characterized by pragmatism in Washington. The Commanders prioritized internal stability and surgical external additions. The headline move was undoubtedly the contract extension for premier pass protector Laremy Tunsil. By locking him down, Washington ensured that the left side of their line remains a fortress. This was followed by the re-signing of guard Chris Paul and veteran punter Tress Way.

Beyond the familiar faces, the front office made a savvy move to bolster the secondary by signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. He provides immediate help to a unit that, while improving, still needs more playmaking depth. These moves have created a roster that is functional and quite deep. However, while these signings have raised the floor of the team, they haven’t necessarily shattered the ceiling. The heavy lifting in free agency is done. That said, the “wow” factor is still missing.

Final piece of the puzzle

Despite the successful retention of Tunsil, the Commanders’ biggest need heading into the draft remains the offensive line. Specifically, they need a marquee player at right tackle. Of course, Wylie provides a veteran presence. Still, the long-term viability of the front five depends on finding a dominant, physical force who can grow alongside Jayden Daniels.

If Washington wants to become an elite scoring machine, they cannot afford to ignore the right side of the trenches any longer. Without a long-term answer at right tackle, Daniels will continue to operate under duress. The draft is the only place to find that kind of transformative, cost-controlled talent.

Gambling on Francis Mauigoa

This brings us to the move that could define the Adam Peters era. They could trade up to draft Francis Mauigoa. The Miami standout is not just another highly rated tackle. He is a potentially foundational piece waiting to be unlocked. At 6-foot-6 and around 315 pounds, Mauigoa blends elite size with rare movement skills. He has the kind of balance and hand usage that translates immediately to the next level.

The temptation for Washington will be to stay put at No. 7, trust the board, and take whoever falls into their lap. That’s the conservative approach. It’s also the one that risks leaving them one step short of greatness. Trading up into the top three or five to secure Mauigoa flips that script entirely.

Ripples

Imagine the ripple effects. With Tunsil and Mauigoa locking down either side, the Commanders would suddenly boast one of the most formidable tackle tandems in the league. That kind of stability should empowers Daniels. He would now operate behind a line capable of giving him time to dissect defenses or lanes to exploit with his legs.

And this is where the brilliance of the move truly reveals itself. Mauigoa’s presence wouldn’t just impact the passing game. It would also redefine the ground attack. This would allow Washington to dictate tempo and control games.

Of course, moves like this don’t come cheap. Trading into any spot in the top five likely requires surrendering significant draft capital, possibly including future first-round selections. For some teams, that’s a deal-breaker. For the Commanders, though, it’s a calculated risk worth taking. This is a roster that has already addressed many of its foundational needs in free agency. What it lacks now is a player who elevates everything around him.

Generational talent

Critics will argue that the Commanders have other needs. Maybe they should acquire another weapon for Daniels or additional defensive depth. And they’re not wrong. However, those are problems that can be addressed later in the draft or through future acquisitions. What cannot be easily found is a generational talent at a premium position. When that opportunity presents itself, hesitation becomes the enemy.

Ultimately, this is about vision. The Commanders should bounce back from the debacle of 2025 and re-arm for ascencion. Of course, that requires boldness. Trading up for Francis Mauigoa is a declaration that Washington is done waiting for the future to arrive. They’re ready to seize it.