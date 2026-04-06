With the score tied in the 10th, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte broke the deadlock with a clutch walk-off hit that ended a back-and-forth 6-5 battle with the Atlanta Braves.

Marte ended the game immediately, driving a 109.1 mph line-drive double on the first pitch from reliever Joel Payamps, scoring automatic runner Jorge Barrosa. It was Arizona's first walk-off and extra-inning win of the season and allowed them to split the four-game series.

Ketel Marte WALKS IT OFF for the Diamondbacks 🎊 pic.twitter.com/aJKQLC7QOK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2026

Marte, who entered the game batting just .152 (5-for-33), showed signs of improvement with a 2-for-5 performance that included two doubles. His hard contact has been consistent, with 13 balls in play this season exceeding 101 mph, tied for second-most in the majors. He also opened the game with a 102.7 mph double and recorded a 116.9 mph groundout earlier, one of the hardest-hit balls in MLB this year.

Corbin Carroll had an outsize influence on the game offensively, going 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, two runs scored, and his first stolen base of the season. Carroll is now hitting .313 and finished the homestand 8-for-19, boosting his OPS to 1.066 through 10 games. The top two hitters, Marte and Carroll, combined for five hits, three extra-base hits, three runs, and two RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas came off the bench to replace Carlos Santana, who exited with right groin discomfort, and smacked a two-run extra-base hit while reaching base three times and handling first base duties defensively.

The Diamondbacks' offense scored in five different innings without hitting a home run, relying on situational hitting. Geraldo Perdomo added a sacrifice fly and executed a bunt that led to another run.

On the pitching side, Brandon Pfaadt allowed three earned runs over 4.2 innings, giving up six hits and two walks. The bullpen held up admirably despite entering the game with a 6.50 ERA, as Taylor Clarke, Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel, and Taylor Rashi combined to limit damage. Rashi earned the win with a scoreless 10th inning, courtesy of Perdomo's defensive play that prevented the go-ahead run.

Jonathan Loaisiga recorded a blown save in the ninth after allowing three hits, tying the game at 5-5.

Arizona improved to 5-5 overall and completed a 5-2 homestand after opening the season with three losses. The Diamondbacks will next head out on a nine-game road trip, beginning Tuesday against the New York Mets.