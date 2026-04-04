The NBA can struggle to keep interest in the final handful of regular season games, as fans look ahead to the playoffs and spend the next week catching up on other things. Well, the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs demanded the public's attention on Saturday. The Western Conference contenders treated the packed crowd inside Ball Arena, and the countless people watching from their living room couch, to an exhilarating basketball game that got everyone ready for the postseason.

MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama contested an unforgettable duel in the Mile High City. The former posted 40 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and no turnovers, leading the Nuggets to a 136-134 overtime victory. The Spurs center was stellar in defeat, dropping 34 points, 18 boards, seven dimes and five rejections. Wembanyama narrowly missed the would-be game-winner at the end of regulation, and the Nuggets made him pay minutes later.

San Antonio (59-19) has lost just three times since Feb. 1, with the last two coming against Denver (50-28). The outcome is certainly important — the Spurs fall two and a half back games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 overall seed, and the Nuggets pull within a half-game of the Los Angeles Lakers for third place — but this matchup also had a transcendent effect. Those who may have been cold on the NBA were vividly reminded of how great professional basketball can be.

Even those who regularly watch and cover the product found themselves bursting with excitement. This contest had wide-ranging appeal, and it definitely delivered.

“This Spurs-Nuggets game has been incredible,” ESPN senior NBA writer Tim Bontemps posted on X. “Yeah ngl I wanna see this matchup again in the playoffs !!” Courtside Club's Rachel A DeMita admitted. “This Wemby-Joker battle is out of control,” Bill Simmons of The Ringer remarked. “It’s a 100 out of 100 must-watch.”

If the current standings stay intact, San Antonio and Denver cannot meet again until the conference finals. Based on the hoops mastery that unfolded in The Mile High City, a large portion of the NBA world will be begging to see these franchises collide in a best-of-seven series, whether it be sooner or later.

For now, everyone must try to catch their breath.