The San Francisco Giants saw both momentum and composure slip away Sunday, as manager Tony Vitello was ejected for the first time in his major league career during a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets at Oracle Park.

Vitello's ejection came in the seventh inning with San Francisco leading 2-1. The dispute centered on Jerar Encarnacion being ruled out for leaving the base path on a slow grounder, a decision Vitello argued intensely with umpires, including crew chief David Rackley. The call nullified what appeared to be a throwing error. The ejection was Vitello's first in MLB after five during his eight seasons at Tennessee, most recently on May 4 of last year.

Tony Vitello ejected for the first time in his MLB career after umpires call the runner out here pic.twitter.com/rPURZ9YBQy — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 5, 2026

Before the incident, Logan Webb showcased his best outing of the season. He threw seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits, with three strikeouts and one walk across 92 pitches (61 strikes). Webb generated 12 ground-ball outs and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by inducing a groundout from Francisco Lindor.

The Giants' offense provided limited support, ending a 17-inning scoreless stretch in the sixth inning. Matt Chapman tied the game with a 104.8 mph double, and Rafael Devers followed with a bloop RBI single (75.6 mph). San Francisco managed just two runs and has now scored three or fewer runs in six of seven home games.

After Vitello's ejection, the game unraveled in the eighth. Relievers Keaton Winn (0-1) and Erik Miller combined to allow four runs. New York strung together five consecutive hits, highlighted by a two-run pinch-hit double from Luis Torrens. Additional RBI doubles by Marcus Semien and contributions from Mark Vientos padded the lead. Defensive lapses snowballed the damage, including Chapman's throwing error, his second in as many games.

The Mets improved to 6-4, winning three of four in the series, while the Giants dropped to 3-7 and suffered their third straight loss. San Francisco is now 1-7 in its last eight home games against New York.

Next up, the Philadelphia Phillies come to town Monday for a three-game series, as the Giants finish a seven-game homestand.