The situation surrounding Jaden Ivey has intensified following his release from the Chicago Bulls, with a viral video on Saturday night showing the 24-year-old preaching publicly at Toomer's Corner in Auburn, Alabama.

In the clip, Ivey quotes Matthew 5:8 — “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God” — referencing the Sermon on the Mount while addressing a small crowd.

Jaden Ivey spotted preaching on the streets. (via Kedrickawater/ TikTok)pic.twitter.com/bfpkYGFzfd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 5, 2026

The video surfaced days after Chicago waived Ivey for “conduct detrimental to the team,” a decision tied to a series of social media incidents. Earlier in the week, Ivey criticized Catholicism, calling it a “false religion,” and later made anti-LGBTQ remarks during an Instagram livestream, including objections to the NBA's promotion of Pride Month. These actions directly preceded his release on March 30, 2026.

Ivey's reaction to the move added to the controversy. In a livestream following his release, he accused the organization of dishonesty and defended his actions, stating he was simply “preaching about Jesus Christ.” His frequent evangelizing in the locker room reportedly caused friction with teammates, coaches, and staff.

The situation has raised broader concerns due to the resurfacing of personal revelations. Past clips show Ivey discussing childhood sexual abuse, a lack of emotional support growing up, and he recently revealed that he had nearly attempted suicide multiple times, which he attributed to being prevented by faith. These disclosures, combined with his recent behavior, have raised doubts about his well-being.

Ivey played for the Bulls for only a short period. Acquired from the Detroit Pistons on February 3, 2026, he appeared in just four games, averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks. Before that, he played 33 games with the Pistons in the 2025-26 season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Originally selected fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey entered the league with strong credentials after averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his sophomore season at Purdue, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors. Despite that promising trajectory, his current situation leaves his NBA future uncertain as off-court developments continue to overshadow his career.