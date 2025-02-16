NBA commissioner Adam Silver had jokes for his fellow players ahead of the second night of All-Star Weekend. When asked about what rule Silver would change, he gave a hilarious response.

“I would stop complaining about officiating,” Silver said via Shane Young of Forbes on X (formerly Twitter).

His comments trace back to a constant theme throughout the season. Plenty of players across the league have complained about the same thing. The officiating. For example, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick blasted the refs a few weeks ago about a missed call.

While some calls are hard to deny, referees are also human. Furthermore, these are happening at game speed. It's easy in hindsight to talk about the right call. However, it's another to get the call correct as it's happening. With the use of replay monitors, it has made the officials' lives easier.

Regardless of their efforts, sometimes it's not enough. With all of the replays and chances to review, there is a fair share of moments that stick out like a sore thumb. Either way, it feels like a lose-lose situation for the officials, and Silver isn't having any of it.

Adam Silver wants to see NBA players complaining less about refs

The commissioner is all for his players speaking up about issues that matter to them. However, he's continually defended the refs, time and time again. Still, it hasn't stopped players from giving their criticisms. One of those was when Silver defended the NBA shortening the games.

Head coaches like Redick and Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla were not enthused. Either way, it proves that the commissioner is trying out new ideas. Simultaneously, Silver is sticking with his gut and what he believes works. Going back to the refs, there are some who do't have the best reputation.

For example, Scott Foster and Chris Paul have a mutually harmful relationship. Foster is notorious for giving strange technical foul calls, as well as other fouls. On the positive side, an official like Bill Kennedy has won the hearts of viewers and players. He calls it as it is, but has fun with it.

At the end of the day, there's a good and a bad with the refs. Silver sees that there's both, but it doesn't mean that officiating as a whole is bad. No matter how long he is the commissioner, it will remain a talking point for as long as he's in charge.