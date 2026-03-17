On Monday morning, the Denver Broncos pulled off a blockbuster deal by acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for future draft compensation. While they gave up quite a bit, the Broncos now have an elite downfield receiving threat to pair next to veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Now, more information is coming to light about some of the financial fallout from the deal, as reported by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Part of value for Broncos: Denver is on the hook for aorund $5M of Waddle's 2026 money, per source. Miami already had paid much of his 2026 guarantee. Denver can always rework his deal, which goes through 2028,” reported Fowler on X, formerly Twitter.

The added financial details certainly make things seem more appealing from a Broncos perspective, and might help explain why Denver was willing to part with so much draft capital in order to pull off the deal, including a first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Article Continues Below

The Broncos were widely known to be looking for ways to improve their offense this season on the heels of their run to the AFC Championship Game appearance in 2025-26, when the offense went stagnant at the worst possible time amid a blizzard at the Mile High Stadium against the New England Patriots.

Now that Waddle is in the mix, the Broncos have another player who can create in open space and make contested catches down the field, and he should be a nice complement to the skillset that Bo Nix brings to the team when healthy.

Clearly, the Broncos are all-in on maximizing their window to build for the immediate future, even if it means parting ways with flexibility down the line.