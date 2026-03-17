There are NFL people who think the Philadelphia Eagles could still trade AJ Brown. Some are pretty adamant about it. And did the Eagles take a step in that direction by adding Hollywood Brown amid the Brown trade rumors?

Brown got a one-year deal, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Breaking: The #Eagles are signing former #Chiefs WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a 1-year, $10M deal, multiple sources tell me. The explosive Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs last season.”

Eagles' signing of WR Hollywood Brown is an important addition

Brown is a seven-year veteran. He had big season with the Ravens in 2021, totaling 1,008 yards receiving with six touchdowns. He scored 21 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.

But he has been quieter lately, totaling only 12 touchdowns over the last four years.

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Brown and DeVonta Smith have provided the Eagles with a devastating one-two punch for several seasons. Is Smith ready to ascend to the WR1 role? Certainly, Brown isn’t in the mix for that heavy duty.

Or perhaps the Eagles still plan to keep Brown. That would put Brown in the WR3 role, where is could be the type of player who explodes in certain games when the defense focuses too much attention on Brown and Smith.

Jahan Dotson tried to fill that role in 2025, but came up mostly empty. He totaled only 18 catches for 262 yards and one touchdown. Adding Brown would give the Eagles a guy who could be more in the 40-catch range as a No. 3 receiver.

This would give quarterback Jalen Hurts more targets and give opposing defenses more problems. It might help open the rushing attack, which sputtered in 2025. If nothing else, it looks like the Eagles gave themselves some breathing room if the situation with Brown becomes so untenable that it forces a trade.

The Eagles also have depth behind the top three. Johnny Wilson had the look of a WR3 before suffering a torn ACL in training camp. And second-year wide receiver Darius Cooper is believed to have a big upside.