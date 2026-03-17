The New York Yankees are trying to get healthy as the 2026 season approaches. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is getting an injury update, as he recovers from elbow issues. Rodon is hopeful to return in April, per the New York Daily News.

“Aaron Boone said he doesn't think Carlos Rodón will get into a spring training game due to the way the schedule is lined up,” reporter Gary Phillips posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Rodon underwent surgery at the end of the 2025 season on his elbow. He has been throwing to live hitters in recent days.

“I feel like I had more, like I could have gone more, but obviously can’t do that yet,” Rodón said after his most recent session, per MLB.com. “So I’m happy about that, physically. … I just need more reps.”

During the 2025 season, Rodon posted a 3.09 ERA during the regular season. He also picked up 18 victories in 33 starts. New York reached the postseason, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in an ALDS series.

New York manager Aaron Boone is happy with his pitcher's progress.

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“Excited where he's at. … He's really, probably, not that far behind,” Boone said. “He's responded well to everything; we haven't rushed anything with him. … He's trending in a good way.”

Rodon is one of several Yankees pitchers who have been dealing with injuries. Another is Gerrit Cole, who is scheduled to make his spring training debut on Wednesday. Cole missed the entire 2025 campaign after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“I feel like when you bring Carlos in and Gerrit into the mix with what’s pushing through,” Boone said, “you’re talking about 10-12 guys that I would feel very comfortable starting a Major League game and giving us a chance to win.”

The Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in another spring game.