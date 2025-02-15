Adrian Wojnarowski may have left sports media in September to become St. Bonaventure's general manager, but his impact on journalism remains strong. On Friday, he received the Curt Gowdy Media Award, recognizing his groundbreaking work in breaking news coverage as an award-winning former ESPN reporter.

Named after Curt Gowdy, a former Basketball Hall of Fame president, the award recognizes individuals in electronic and print media for their outstanding contributions to basketball, according to the Hall of Fame website.

“I only had ever hoped to have a career as a sportswriter, and so to me this honor is reflective of all the people who believed in me, gave me opportunities, helped me along this road, and that's what comes to mind first,” Adrian Wojnarowski said in an interview with ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski's career in journalism

Wojnarowski launched his journalism career in his hometown of Waterbury, Connecticut, covering the University of Connecticut. He later moved to California to write for the Fresno Bee before joining the Bergen Record in New Jersey.

The 55-year-old joined Yahoo! Sports in 2007, where his relentless reporting led to a constant stream of breaking news, earning the nickname “Woj Bombs.” A decade later, he returned to his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut, to join ESPN, cementing his status as one of the most influential sportswriters of all time.

Wojnarowski was behind several major breaking news stories, including the NBA suspending its 2020 season due to COVID and the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant.

“I came along at a unique time in media, and I came along at a time media and the league were changing, and I was the beneficiary of good timing and incredible support from people I worked with at the NBA, ESPN and Yahoo,” Wojnarowski continued.

In September, Wojnarowski delivered what might have been his most surprising “Woj Bomb” yet—retiring from journalism to take over as the general manager of the men's basketball team at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University.

Other journalists honored with Gowdy award

Wojnarowski was one of four individuals honored with the Gowdy Award on Friday, receiving the distinction in the insight category.

Michelle Smith, a veteran journalist covering women's sports, particularly women's basketball, received the print media award. Her work has appeared in ESPN, espnW, the San Francisco Chronicle, and AOL FanHouse, among other outlets.

The electronic media award had two recipients: Clark Kellogg, a longtime CBS college basketball analyst, and George Blaha, the iconic play-by-play voice of the Detroit Pistons.

Jeff Twiss, the longtime Celtics public relations official, received the Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been with the franchise since 1981 and played a role in four championship runs in Boston.

The Gowdy Award recipients will be recognized on September 5-6 alongside this year's Naismith Hall of Fame class, whose finalists were also revealed on Friday.