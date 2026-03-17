Rumors have been buzzing about the possibility of the Los Angeles Rams trading Davante Adams. With the speculation continuing to rise, it appears ESPN's Adam Schefter doesn't believe L.A. is going to move on from Adams anytime soon.

While guest appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Schefter claimed the Rams will not trade the 33-year-old wide receiver. The popular NFL Insider says that Los Angeles just paid Adams a $6 million bonus, and trading him away after that would not make any logical sense.

“No, no,” said Schefter when he was asked if the Rams are going to trade Adams. “They just paid him a $6 million roster bonus on Sunday… So, I mean, you know, you're not paying a $6 million roster bonus and then moving the guy the next day. That's not happening anytime soon, no.”

"The Rams aren't trading Davante Adams.. They just paid him a $6M roster bonus on Sunday"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8QssSEr4v8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 17, 2026

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Davante Adams has been involved in trade rumors alongside Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. But the difference between the two seems to be that Adams' $6 million bonus means he's likely to remain in Los Angeles. If that's the case, then the Rams will continue utilizing him for at least one more year.

The 12-year veteran made his debut with the Rams last season and proved to be a reliable target in the red zone. Adams served as a consistent second option in the passing game for quarterback Matthew Stafford, finishing the 2025-26 campaign with 60 receptions, 789 yards, and a league high 14 touchdowns.

After Schefter dumped cold water all over the trade rumors, we should expect some of the speculation to begin quieting down. In the meantime, the Rams will continue making roster adjustments and preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.