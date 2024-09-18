Adrian Wojnarowski just wrapped up a career as one of the most influential sports journalists of all time. The ESPN Senior NBA Insider has decided to retire from reporting on basketball as he takes on a new gig as the general manager of the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure.

Wojnarowski, or Woj for short, has been in the limelight of the basketball world ever since he was hired by ESPN in 2017. Even before then, Wojnarowski had been working for Yahoo Sports. The sports reporter has been NBA fan's go-to source for all things NBA in recent years, notably when it comes to breaking news and jaw-dropping transactions.

When Wojnarowski hits Twitter/X to inform the public of a massive trade or ground-breaking free agency decision, the NBA world goes wild. These tweets, which always go viral, have become known as “Woj Bombs.” The biggest Woj Bombs have shaken the fabric of the NBA world as we knew it, and in this article, we are going to rank the very best and biggest Woj Bombs that Adrian Wojnarowski ever tweeted.

1. NBA season is suspended

The craziest time in recent human history was the COVID-19 pandemic. The way coronavirus affected sports was unprecedented, and it all came to fruition during the peak of the 2020 NBA season. When COVID-19 first hit American soil, no one knew exactly what was going to happen, but no one could have predicted that it would shut down the NBA season.

The entire COVID-19/NBA timeline is a story for another day, but it was an Adrian Wojnarowski tweet that officially confirmed everyone's worst nightmares that the 2020 NBA season would be suspended.

Of all the NBA trades and signings that Wojnarowski has covered, this news was bigger than any, as it affected literally every single person involved with the NBA. From players to coaches to fans, there was no more NBA for anyone, and no one knew when it would come back.

There had been lockout-shortened seasons before, but nothing stopped the league from continuing like this before, let alone right before the playoffs were going to be underway.

2. Paul George is traded during the middle of the night

One of the biggest transactions in recent memory was the Los Angeles Clippers trade for Paul George. Kawhi Leonard, who was fresh off of an NBA Finals victory with the Toronto Raptors, had signed with Los Angeles in the offseason as a free agent, and he wanted his new team to pursue George.

The Clippers were able to land Leonard's co-star, but it cost them an arm and a leg. The Clippers are still feeling the repercussions of trading away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first-round picks, and pick swaps, especially because George just left the Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.

Still, at the time, George was an MVP-caliber player who was pairing up with the reigning Finals MVP, so fans thought the Clippers would be a championship-level powerhouse for years to come. That alone made this Woj Bomb a big one, but the context of the 2019 offseason made it even bigger.

In addition to George and Leonard, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and many more big-name players switched teams in the 2019 offseason. Not only was the George trade one of the most shocking, but it also came in the middle of the night. Wojnarowski's Woj Bomb was tweeted at 1:55 a.m. ET, meaning most of the United States was sleeping. Therefore, NBA fans all woke up to the Woj Bomb, rather than receiving it in live time like usual, and that sent the NBA world into chaos.

3. LeBron James signs with the Lakers

LeBron James is arguably the most famous basketball player of all time, and the same could be said about the Los Angeles Lakers being the biggest and most relevant NBA team ever. Because of that, the pairing of the two was obviously a huge deal.

James, who was already a three-time champion, four-time MVP, and one of the best NBA players ever, decided to leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers (after delivering on his promise to bring them a championship) and jump ship for Showtime. It was a huge deal, as James joined the likes of Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many more all-time great NBA icons to wear the purple and yellow.

The move was certainly one of the biggest offseason moves ever, and it turned out to be one of the greatest free agent signings ever. Any time LeBron James is mentioned on social media, it gets the NBA world talking, but nothing got James fans and haters alike partaking in debate more than the Woj Bomb alerting everyone of James new NBA team.

4. Brooklyn's clean sweep

As mentioned earlier, the Clippers weren't the only team that was busy during the 2019 offseason. The Brooklyn Nets had one of the biggest single-season days of transactions in sports history when they signed both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency. The team was even able to add DeAndre Jordan to boot.

Wojnarowski labeled it as a “clean sweep” for Brooklyn, as they were able to land three of the biggest names on the market and turn themselves into title contenders in the process.

The moves not only created a new powerhouse (although it never worked out in Brooklyn), but they ended a couple of eras as well. The Boston Celtics had a promising young core with Irving, but the Celtics had to find a new replacement, and Durant's departure from the Golden State Warriors broke apart arguably the greatest team of all time. Durant had won two championships and been to three NBA Finals with a Warriors dynasty that also included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

5. The final Woj Bomb

Adrian Wojnarowski's final Woj Bomb before he moves onto new ventures was announcing his own personal news. In a heartfelt message, Wojnarowski announced his retirement from ESPN and news as a whole.

Wojnarowski was THE name in sports reporting, and his retirement came as a surprise to all. There were really no signs that Wojnarowski was close to calling it quits, so NBA fans around the world wouldn't have guessed that they'd be seeing their final Woj Bomb any time soon.

While Woj Bombs are no more, Wojnarowski will certainly do great things at St. Bonaventure. The long-time reporter is a great basketball mind and has had a massive impact on the basketball community.