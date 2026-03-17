It was a heartbreaking loss for the Dominican Republic to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic semifinal. The game ended on a controversial third strike call, leading to calls for an ABS system at the WBC.

After the game, Junior Caminero of the Dominican Republic and the Tampa Bay Rays was the last player to leave the dugout. He has now addressed that face, per Ryan Bass of MLB.TV.

“Because that hurt,” Caminero told me. “When you represent your country – the first time you represent your country – it's amazing. Thank you for giving me this opportunity, (manager) Albert Pujols and (GM) Nelson Cruz. I never thought I'd play every day and stay in the lineup…I stayed taking the last one moment because, you know, I have to wait for another three years to play again for them.”

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Caminero is just 22 years old and broke into the majors in 2023 with the Rays. Still, he would not become a full-time major leaguer until 2025, when he became an all-star for the team. He was great in 2025, hitting .264 and a .311 on-base percentage, while hitting 45 home runs and driving in 110 RBIs. That propelled him to make the Dominican Republic roster for the 2025 WBC. Now, his focus is back on the Rays.

“Now, we prepare for the season here, and get better to go to the playoffs this year,” Caminero added.

The Rays have not made the playoffs since the 2023 season, but hopes are higher for a return this season. Caminero and the Rays open the season on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26.