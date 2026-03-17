The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the struggle bus lately, losers of four out of their last five games following Sunday's blowout loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a particularly bad game for big man Rudy Gobert, who was a -23 and scored just two points in the loss.

However, despite that setback, Gobert remains arguably the second-most important player on Minnesota's roster behind Anthony Edwards due to his continued defensive excellence.

Recently, the Frenchman got 100% real on whether he envisions retirement being on the horizon anytime soon, and what he hopes to accomplish before it's all said and done.

“I think it’s still far away. Yeah, I think it’s still far away,” said Gobert, per Prime Video Sports France on YouTube. “… for now, I’m really focused on the present moment. Being an NBA champion, that’s an objective—yes, champion. Best defender in history, four times. ”

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Gobert is indeed already one of the best defenders in league history, having anchored several elite defenses during his run both with Minnesota and the Utah Jazz. His offensive skillset, or lack thereof, has caused many a headache for both fan bases throughout his career, but that still doesn't diminish what an incredibly important player he has been to many successful squads.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will have some soul searching to do if they want to make Gobert's championship dreams come true, as the team has now lost four games out of their last five, with all four defeats coming in blowout fashion.

Minnesota's offense has been sporadic at best during the skid, and it's safe to say that Gobert likely isn't the solution to that problem.

The Timberwolves will next take the floor on Tuesday evening vs the Phoenix Suns.