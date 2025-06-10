Former NBA center DeMarcus Cousins has always played with fire. On Monday night in Puerto Rico, that fire nearly turned into an all-out brawl.

In a heated Baloncesto Superior Nacional game between the Guaynabo Mets and the Vaqueros de Bayamón, Cousins found himself once again at the center of controversy. At the dying minutes of the game, after exchanging words and shoves in the paint, Cousins was hit with back-to-back technical fouls. As the referees tossed him from the game, a familiar scene unfolded. Boogie exploded.

But this time, the chaos did not end on the court.

As he walked off toward the tunnel, Cousins gestured at the crowd. Some fans responded by hurling drinks and garbage in his direction. That was the moment the situation escalated. Cousins charged toward the stands, and security scrambled to hold him back as he shoved through bodies in an attempt to reach the fans who had targeted him. The scene turned ugly in seconds, and it took several team members and arena staff to escort him safely out of sight.

WOW — DeMarcus Cousins was ejected, and fans threw drinks at him — Cousins went after the fans. 😳 (via @12magnificos) pic.twitter.com/TrKBF9zOo4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 10, 2025

This kind of outburst is nothing new for Cousins.

During his NBA career, he racked up a mountain of technical fouls. He holds a reputation for being one of the most volatile players in recent memory. At his peak, Cousins was a dominant force on the court, earning four All-Star selections and averaging double-doubles with ease. But his talent has often been overshadowed by blowups like this one.

In 2015, Cousins was suspended after hitting the technical foul limit for the season. He clashed with coaches, barked at officials, and once stared down a team broadcaster. His outbursts have cost him games, money, and relationships. Off the court, he has faced his share of trouble, too, including an incident in 2019 involving a domestic dispute that briefly led to legal action.

The BSN league in Puerto Rico brought Cousins in to add star power. He has been putting up solid numbers for Guaynabo and drawing more attention to the league. But this incident could now become a major test of how the league handles player behavior and fan safety. No official statement has been made yet, but disciplinary action is almost certain.

Cousins may have left the NBA, but the headlines continue to follow him. His game remains powerful, but his temper still burns hot. Monday’s events are yet another reminder that wherever Boogie plays, fireworks are never far behind.