The charges against NBA veteran Marcus Morris were dismissed on Wednesday (Aug. 6) after owing two Las Vegas casinos over $200,000.

According to a local news outlet, KLAS, Morris was facing fraud and theft charges before paying off the $265,000 he owed the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino and the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. He was accused of writing a $265,000 check back in 2024 to get a line of credit to gamble. Since there were insufficient funds in Morris’s bank account to cover what he owed, he was arrested on July 27.

Morris, who is currently a free agent, went to Instagram to express his frustration about the incident. He shared about the conditions he had to endure, including being held without bail, food, or water for 51 hours.

“What hurt the most is I really was chained up and sitting in jail 24 hour locked down,” Morris wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Lesson learned. I'm not ducking or hiding from s–t and most of you know that about me. Check the stats, never owed or needed money for anything. So did I go past the time I needed to repay, yeah probably did. Did I know they would lock me up? Hell no.”

Morris explained that it wasn't his first time taking out a marker to gamble and that he has done that plenty of times over the years and this was never the result.

“Did I take out a marker to gamble? Yes. Was this my first time? No,” Morris wrote. “I've been enjoying my off time and doing what I like every year at some point in Vegas at a high level for years and that's not just gambling. I really thought the amount of money and time I spent there would really have value.”

Fans have not heard the last of this situation as he shared that he and his twin brother Markieff Morris will speak about the incident at another time.