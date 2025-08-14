Going undrafted in the NBA is a serious bummer for several prospects' dreams. Nonetheless, some remain unfazed by maximizing their opportunities, no matter how limited. As a result, even a handful of players somehow make it to the league through a training camp invitation. Here is a look at 10 players who made an NBA career out of a training camp invite.

Tyler Johnson

After going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, it was the Miami Heat who gave Tyler Johnson a training camp invite. He was initially sent to the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA D-League, now known as the NBA G League. But with Miami hit with injuries, Johnson was eventually called up and maximized the opportunity. His best season with the Heat saw him average 13.7 points per game. Johnson carved out an eight-year NBA career.

Kent Bazemore

Despite having a solid college showing with Old Dominion, Kent Bazemore went undrafted at the 2012 NBA Draft. Originally, Bazemore was set to take his talents overseas. However, a solid stint at the NBA Summer League convinced the Warriors to have a closer look at him during training camp. Bazemore was forced to earn his stripes, bouncing around the NBA before breaking out with the Atlanta Hawks. For 10 seasons, he served as a serviceable two-way player.

Standing at 5-foot-10, the odds were stacked against J.J. Barea. However, his accomplishments at the international basketball scene convinced the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors to send him a training camp invite, after going undrafted in 2006. Nonetheless, it was the Mavericks who were impressed with Barea, rewarding him with a long-term deal. Barea went on to serve as a solid role player that helped Dallas win the 2011 NBA title in true underdog fashion.

Matthew Dellavedova

It must've been heartbreaking for Matthew Dellavedova to not hear his name called at the 2013 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, that didn't stop the Aussie guard from pursuing his dream. His play at the 2012 London Olympics turned enough heads to earn him a training camp invite by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Delly eventually solidified his role next to LeBron James as a defensive menace in the perimeter, helping the Cavs win the 2016 NBA title becoming the first team in history to claw back from a 3-1 Finals deficit.

Speaking of fighting against all odds, Wesley Matthews was another prospect who went undrafted at the 2009 NBA Draft. He impressed the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz at the NBA Summer League. Fortunately, the latter handed him a training camp invite. However, his chances were slim, given the Jazz's deep backcourt rotation.

Nonetheless, Matthews focused on his game, impressing enough to average 9.4 points per game in his rookie year before finding a home with the Portland Trail Blazers. In 15 seasons, Matthews was a reliable 3-and-D stalwart, averaging 11.4 points per game in his career.

Walter Bond

While undrafted players usually have a low career trajectory, Walter Bond certainly reigned supreme against the status quo. In fact, he was the first undrafted player to start in an NBA season opener. Although he only played 153 games in the NBA across three seasons, that's already plenty for a prospect that didn't get his name called on draft night. Bond also had stopovers with the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.

It was quite a long journey for Ime Udoka before making it to the NBA. After going undrafted at the 2000 NBA Draft, Udoka showcased his wares overseas and in smaller leagues. Unfortunately, injuries and limited opportunities hampered his basketball career, including a 10-day stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, a training camp invite with the Portland Trail Blazers was all he needed to finally stay in the NBA. Thanks to his defensive efforts, then-Blazers coach Nate McMillan knew that Udoka had to be in his rotation, paving the way for a seven-year NBA career. He then went on to coach in the NBA, and Udoka was eventually named head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Udonis Haslem was certainly a hidden gem found by the Miami Heat. He was undrafted at the 2002 NBA Draft as an undersized power forward. He initially tried out for the Atlanta Hawks but failed to impress in training camp, prompting him to take his talents overseas. But after a season in Europe, Haslem was invited by the Heat to their training camp, opening the doors for a 20-year career in Miami. He helped the franchise win three NBA titles and had one of the longest tenures in Heat history.

John Starks

From bagging groceries to only one year of college basketball, John Starks had to earn his stripes to make it to the NBA. While he did earn a roster spot with the Golden State Warriors, limited opportunities forced him to take his act overseas. However, a training camp with the New York Knicks altered his NBA trajectory in the least expected way possible.

Starks injured his knee while trying to dunk against teammate Patrick Ewing. The injury prevented New York from waiving him. Keeping him on the roster, Starks eventually got his opportunity and became a part of an exciting Knicks squad. He averaged 12.5 points per game during his 13-year NBA tenure.

Regarded as the best undrafted player in NBA history, Ben Wallace didn't even play NCAA Division I basketball. Instead, he developed in Division II with Virginia Union. While the expectations weren't high on Wallace, a training camp invite by the Boston Celtics was enough to serve as his launching pad.

Nonetheless, he continued to develop overseas before the Washington Bullets came calling, and the rest is history. Wallace went on to cement himself as a defensive ace, earning four NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards coupled with an NBA title.