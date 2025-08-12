Rich Paul is one of the most successful agents in the NBA scene. Known as the CEO of Klutch Sports Group, the agency represents a handful of elite players in the league. But more importantly, they've helped their clients nab lucrative contracts that many could only wish for. Here are the 10 biggest NBA contracts closed by Rich Paul.

10. Eric Bledsoe – 4 years, $70 million

Eric Bledsoe is an undersized starting guard. Nonetheless, Bledsoe's shooting and athleticism earned him a valuable place in the league. Certainly, the 6-foot-1 guard also benefitted a lot with Paul as his agent. In fact, in 2019, negotiations allowed Bledsoe to enjoy a four-year contract extension worth $70 million with the Milwaukee Bucks, a clear upgrade of the already lucrative five-year deal worth $70 million that he signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2014.

9. Draymond Green – 4 years, $100 million

After winning three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green announced his partnership with Klutch Sports, with free agency just around the corner. Since then, Paul has reeled in contracts for the Warriors star. In 2019, Green bagged a four-year deal worth $99.67 million. And in 2023, he enjoyed a slight salary increase to $100 million via a four-year extension with Golden State.

8. Dejounte Murray – 4 years, $114 million

Widely known in the NBA for his two-way play, Paul made sure that Murray was paid like a premier player that he is. The onetime All-Star capitalized on his stock a year after leading the NBA in steals. In the 2023 summer, Murray bagged a four-year contract extension worth $114 million, allowing him to earn $28.5 million annually.

7. LeBron James – 4 years, $153 million

The biggest name on Klutch Sports' roster is none other than LeBron James. In fact, James and Paul are reportedly close friends. As a result, it isn't surprising that Paul plays a hand in wherever The King chooses to play.

In fact, during the 2018 offseason, James left Cleveland for the second time in his career by joining the Los Angeles Lakers. He signed the biggest contract of his career, inking a four-year deal worth $153 million. The deal eventually helped James win his fourth NBA title. In addition to this, it also helped The King achieve billionaire status.

6. Darius Garland – 5 years, $197 million

With the Cleveland Cavaliers still trying to navigate life after LeBron James, inking franchise cornerstone Darius Garland was one of the most important moves they made in recent memory. In 2022, Garland of Klutch Sports enjoyed a five-year contract extension worth $197 million. Without the onetime All-Star, it's hard to see the Wine and Gold pull off their surprising 2024-25 season that saw them lead the NBA with 64 wins.

5. Tyrese Maxey – 5 years, $204 million

The 2023-24 season saw Tyrese Maxey break out in the NBA. He averaged a career-best 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. As a result, he earned his first All-Star Game appearance and the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. Using his breakout year as leverage, Paul successfully negotiated a lucrative deal for his client. Maxey ended up signing a five-year contract extension worth $204 million, cementing himself as a cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers.

4. John Wall – 4 years, $171 million

John Wall was a five-time NBA All-Star, who established himself as an elite point guard. However, it's safe to say that he became a part of the Klutch Sports Group just in the nick of time. After agreeing to be represented by Paul in 2016, Wall managed to bag a four-year contract extension that paid $171 million from the Washington Wizards during the 2017 free agency. The deal came at the right time as the All-Star guard's career started to diminish due to injuries.

3. Zach LaVine – 5 years, $215 million

Zach LaVine is one of the biggest clients of Klutch Sports Group. With the help of Paul, LaVine has been able to nab a handful of lucrative deals. However, none were bigger than the five-year contract extension he signed with the Chicago Bulls during the 2022 offseason, which saw LaVine come off his second All-Star season. It's safe to say that a few years later, the Bulls regretted giving him that huge contract, especially without a deep playoff run to show for.

2. De'Aaron Fox – 4 years, $222 million

De'Aaron Fox was one of the biggest trade deadline acquisitions by the San Antonio Spurs in 2025. They saw him as part of the big picture, signing him to a lucrative four-year contract extension that can go as much as $229 million.

Disgruntled in Sacramento, Fox has a golden opportunity to build something special in San Antonio alongside 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. Not only does Fox get to contend for championships in the near future, but Paul allowed him to get paid handsomely in doing so.

1. Anthony Davis – 3 years, $175 million

Speaking of trade deadlines, Anthony Davis was also one of the superstars moved as part of the infamous Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis bombshell trade. While now in Dallas, Davis is still in the midst of his three-year contract worth $175 million, a deal that he signed during the 2023 offseason with the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, Paul certainly played a hand in getting the contract signed and sealed.