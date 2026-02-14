Brotherly love was in the air in Los Angeles on Friday as San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and Boston Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. faced off in the Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend.

Dylan suited up for Team Melo, coached by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, while Ron played for Team Austin, a squad of G League players coached by ex-NBA guard Austin Rivers.

It was a race to 40 points, and it was the younger Harper who drained the game-winner with a fallaway, 40-34. Not to mention, he hit it over his older brother.

DYLAN CALLS GAME! Dylan Harper DRILLS the 1v1 bucket on his big brother Ron Harper Jr. for game 😂 pic.twitter.com/FRcull7dKM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

The gutsy shot pumped up Anthony, who had a wide grin on the bench.

Team Melo will vie for the title against the winner of the game between Team Vince and Team T-Mac, coached by NBA icons Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, respectively.

Article Continues Below

As Rivers pointed out, it must have been surreal for the Harper brothers to share the court at All-Star Weekend. They surely battled each other countless times during their childhood. Now, they are doing it in the NBA. Their father, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, must be extremely proud.

Brothers Dylan Harper and Ron Harper Jr. matching up in the Rising Stars Event tonight 🙌 (via @NBAonNBC)

pic.twitter.com/Go9dKPwGrm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

Dylan had 10 points, one rebound, one steal, and one block. Ron failed to score but had seven rebounds and two assists.

The 19-year-old Dylan is enjoying a productive rookie season with the Spurs, averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists off the bench.

The 25-year-old Ron, meanwhile, is on a two-way contract with the Celtics. He recently had his first start, tallying 11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in Boston's win over the Houston Rockets.