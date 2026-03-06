Despite being one of the lead writers of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE legend Road Dogg has left the promotion after going viral for appearing in Unreal Season 2.

Bodyslam reports (via Sports Illustrated) that Road Dogg, whose real name is Brian James, has left WWE, leaving a big hole in the SmackDown writers' room.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson added to the report, stating that he left on his own volition. They stated that “he made the decision” without revealing a reason why.

WWE legend Road Dogg's role in creative before Unreal Season 2

Road Dogg has been working with the WWE creative team since 2014. He has worked in various roles before being promoted to one of the lead writers of SmackDown.

He was featured in WWE Unreal Season 2, notably going viral for a moment when he pitched Chelsea Green to win the United States Championship. The idea itself wasn't bad, as Green is a two-time Women's United States Champion, but Road Dogg had no follow-up. And when challenged by WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, he got defensive.

Road Dogg first gained notoriety for his in-ring role in WWE. He was with the promotion throughout the '90s and into the 2000s. He would eventually join TNA in 2002, remaining there until 2009, before returning to WWE in 2011.

Throughout the 2010s, Road Dogg made sporadic appearances, even reuniting the New Age Outlaws in 2013. Beginning in 2014, he started taking on backstage roles while occasionally making on-screen appearances.

Throughout his wrestling career, Road Dogg was a one-time Hardcore Champion and a one-time Intercontinental Champion. He also won six tag team titles with Billy Gunn.

In 2019, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This came as part of D-Generation X, the famous stable led by Triple H and Shawn Michaels.