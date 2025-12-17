The San Antonio Spurs ran out of gas in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks, absorbing a 124-113 defeat in the NBA Cup Championship game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

After a nip-and-tuck affair for the majority of the contest, the Spurs were outscored by the Knicks in the closing frame, 35-19.

Despite the loss, the Spurs showed that they are not to be messed with, especially with Victor Wembanyama back in action and Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and Dylan Harper meshing well in the backcourt.

When asked about their ceiling, Harper did not bite his lip.

“The sky is the limit,” said the rookie guard, as quoted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Seven players scored in double digits for San Antonio, led by Harper with 21 points in 28 minutes off the bench. He shot 50% from the field, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds.

Wembanyama, whose unique pregame outfit grabbed attention, also came off the bench for the second straight game since his return from a calf injury, tallying 18 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 25 minutes.

The Spurs advanced to the ultimate round of the in-season tournament after upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals.

San Antonio was in control of the game until New York went on a 13-1 run late in the third quarter. The Knicks sustained the momentum en route to the victory.

The Spurs will have a short rest before returning to action on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.