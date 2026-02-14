NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off with the Celebrity Game. Giannis and Tacko Fall exchanged playful banter, while Jeremy Lin was a standout.

During the game, Lin showed flashes of his greatness by converting on an 8-point shot, per ClutchPoints.Lin was representing Team Giannis, going up against Team Anthony, coached by actor Anthony Anderson.

Team Giannis included Keegan-Michael Key, GloRilla, and Shams Charania. Team Anthony featured Jason Williams, Keenan Allen, and Andre De Grasse.

Team Giannis won 65-58. Lin is remembered for his breakout “Linsanity” season with the Knicks during the 2011-12 NBA season.

At the time, Lin was an undrafted Harvard University graduate. Also, the Knicks were struggling and decided to put Lin into the lineup off the bench. Almost overnight, his amazing performances helped push the Knicks to a seven-game winning streak.

In the process, Lin overcame racial bias and became a global phenomenon. During one game, he has scored 38 points against Kobe Bryant. Altogether, Lin played in the NBA from 2010 to 2019 and for eight teams. Lin played for the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LA Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks. He would go on to average 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

In 2019, Lin was part of the Toronto Raptors when they won their first NBA Championship in franchise history. Last year, he officially retired from the game after 15 years, including stints in the Taiwan Basketball League.

The NBA All-Star Weekend wraps up with the highly anticipated All-Star Game on Sunday, promising one last showcase of basketball's brightest stars.