The Sacramento Kings dropped another tough game Thursday night, falling 133–123 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss again pushed frustration into the spotlight around the struggling team. Kings guard Russell Westbrook did not hide that frustration after the game, delivering a blunt response during his media session. The moment quickly became another chapter in the growing storyline as the Kings' season continues to spiral.

Russell Westbrook decided to go at the media tonight in postgame. pic.twitter.com/UOgmGhV5OH — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 6, 2026

In this latest Kings matchup against the Pelicans, Sacramento fell to 14–50 on the year, the worst record in the league. The defeat also extended a miserable stretch that includes eight losses in the last ten games. Before this skid, the Kings endured a brutal 16-game losing streak that began on Jan. 18 and finally ended in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 23.

On the floor, Westbrook still battled. After the final buzzer, though, the focus shifted from the box score to tension between the locker room and the media.

Russell Westbrook fires back at media criticism to Kings

The exchange came during Westbrook’s postgame availability, as captured by Kings Insider James Ham. When asked about the final stretch of the season, Westbrook answered calmly at first.

“You know, go out and compete. This is a game. You’re professionally involved in it and play. That’s all you can do,” Westbrook said.

Then the Kings guard turned the conversation toward the reporters in the room.

“What y’all think, though? Because y’all got a lot of answers, and y’all always be talking,” Westbrook said.

Article Continues Below

Westbrook then pressed the issue.

“You make a lot of statements and broad statements that you have no context,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook later explained why he felt compelled to speak up for the Kings.

“My job is to speak up for the guys in the locker room,” he said. “Don’t make false context comments about people as individuals… If you don’t know, don’t say nothing you don’t know nothing about.”

It was a raw moment. Honest. Emotional. The kind of tension that appears when losing piles up.

The Kings still have 18 games left this season. But with frustration boiling and losses stacking, one question hangs over Sacramento. How much louder will the noise get before this season finally ends?