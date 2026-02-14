Somewhere between a nifty dime, a wildly airballed shot, and Giannis Anetokounmpo getting amped up, the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday reminded everyone why the annual spectacle remains one of the midseason break's purest joys.

Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo, and MLB star Mookie Betts, were tapped to coach Team Giannis against Team Anthony at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Team Anthony is coached by comedian Anthony Anderson, content creator Lethal Shooter, and popular trainer Chris Brickley.

In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo subbed in former NBA center Tacko Fall, who is easily the tallest among everyone in the venue. The two-time MVP then uttered a hilarious quip to the 7-foot-6 Fall.

“Quit trying to be like Wemby, be like Shaq!” said Antetokounmpo, eliciting a smile from Fall.

“Quit trying to be like Wemby, be like Shaq!” Giannis coaching up Tacko Fall as he subs him back in the game🤣 pic.twitter.com/paMPPxeZEx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

Somewhere out there, Victor Wembanyama is shaking his head in disagreement. How do you say “SMH” in French?

Fall, who played two seasons for the Boston Celtics and one season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was one of the three ex-NBA players in the All-Star Celebrity Game, along with Jason Williams and Jeremy Lin.

The 30-year-old Fall has spent the last few years playing professionally in China and New Zealand. He led the Chinese Basketball Association in blocks in 2023.

Other members of Team Antetokounmpo include NFL star Amon-Ra St. Brown, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, rapper GloRilla, and ESPN insider Shams Charania, among others.

The All-Star Celebrity Game gained buzz when the Milwaukee Bucks shaded Charania after the trade deadline, appearing to mock his reports about Antetokounmpo's situation. Many felt it was awkward that Antetokounmpo would be coaching Charania.