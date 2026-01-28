With the rise of more European stars coming to the NBA, it’s ignited debates between fans and media as to which brand of basketball is better. At this year’s NBA All-Star Game, the format will pit a team comprised of foreign-born players against teams made up of USA-born players. The NBA itself is preparing a European league. Denver Nuggets big man Jonas Valanciunas, a veteran of both styles, explained the biggest difference between the NBA and European basketball.

During a recent episode of ‘The Old Man And The Three,’ hosted by Nuggets teammate Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas explained that the one main difference between the NBA and European basketball isn’t so much what happens on the court, but more so the environment around it.

“It’s probably more brutal out there, because some fans just come in to fight. Right before the game they just roll the sleeves up and do their game, then come back in the gym to the court and just support,” Valanciunas said. “Here, people come to have a good time. They love basketball, they support, but in a different way. There, it’s just brutal. We’re gonna throw some coins, throw some lighters.”

Article Continues Below

Prior to coming to the NBA, Valanciunas played professionally overseas from 2008-2012. He was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, but stayed overseas for a year before joining the team. He still plays with the Lithuanian national team. This past offseason, there were rumors Valanciunas wanted to return to Europe, but he ultimately remained with the Nuggets.

Valanciunas recently made his return to the Nuggets lineup after missing 11 games amid a calf injury suffered at the end of December. He’s appeared in 35 games, including three starts, at just about 14 minutes per game. He’s averaged 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 58.5 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 78.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.