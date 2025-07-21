After much speculation, it appears the Denver Nuggets will indeed have an experienced and intriguing center to back up superstar Nikola Jokic next season. Despite being heavily linked to Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, Jonas Valanciunas is declaring his allegiance to the team currently slated to pay his salary.

“I want to clear the air about my playing situation next season now that Denver has made their decision to keep me,” the Lithuanian big man told BasketNews.com's Donatas Urbonas. “The idea of playing for Panathinaikos, closer to home, was very exciting to me, but that will have to wait. I am fully committed to honoring my contract with the Nuggets this season and will give it my all to compete for a championship.”

This is huge news for a Denver team that handpicked Valanciunas to occupy a valuable spot on its bench. With top free-agent big man Al Horford expected to head out West, the reshaped front office probably did not have an appealing alternative on the table if the 33-year-old decided to play overseas. Nuggets fans can now breathe a little easier and revel in an active and potentially difference-making offseason.

While Denver's headlining move of the summer is undoubtedly trading Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson, the organization also added crucial depth to its bench. Signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and old friend Bruce Brown Jr. adds supplemental scoring and versatility, respectively, but one cannot overlook the importance of acquiring Jonas Valanciunas.

Nuggets need a big-man boost behind their cornerstone

The Nuggets' offense was historically feeble when 2023 Finals MVP and future Hall of Famer Nikola Jokic was off the floor, and a lack of frontcourt reinforcements was part of the reason why. Although DeAndre Jordan served his role, he can only do so much at this stage of his career. This squad could use someone who can pack an offensive punch inside while the Serbian juggernaut is resting. If his track record holds true, Valanciunas should be up to the task.

The No. 5 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game across his time with the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings last season. He is inconsistent on defense, but this veteran center can still exert a strong post presence and ease some of Jokic's massive burden.

Denver's supporting cast has been a popular taking point since it won the championship. A thin second unit has struggled to boost the team to its top-tier past, and executive vice president of basketball operations Ben Tenzer and executive vice president of player personnel Jon Wallace seemingly believe that trading for Valanciunas can help solve that glaring issue.

Considering the Nuggets pushed the eventual championship-winning Oklahoma City Thunder to a Game 7 in the Western Conference Semifinals, it is plausible to think that they are now better equipped to vie for another NBA crown. Jonas Valanciunas may think the same following his latest decision to stay in the Mile High City.