Shams Charania's dedication to his insider job garnered him criticism from Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant during the NBA's Celebrity All-Stars Game on Friday night.

Charania represented Team Giannis throughout the contest, with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as the honorary coach. On the roster, he teamed up with actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, actor Rome Flynn, Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang, former NBA player Tacko Fall, social media creator and basketball personality Jenna Bandy, Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman and Governor Rick Schnall, former NBA champion Jeremy Lin, rapper GloRilla, Brazil soccer legend Cafu, and Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Charania has received notoriety for his commitment to the job, having reported on the NBA since the 2010s and taking over ESPN's insider position since late-2024. However, there is a time and a place to check out a phone, and Durant didn't approve of Charania checking his phone on the bench during the game.

“My goodness, have some respect @ShamsCharania…during the game??????????” Durant wrote on social media.

How Shams Charania performed in Celebrity All-Stars Game

It's quite the humorous moment for Kevin Durant to comment about Shams Charania. What makes it funnier is that Charania failed to score a single point in the Celebrity All-Stars game, meaning that he will prone to jokes on social media whenever he reveals new insight on the latest NBA events.

Rome Flynn took home the Most Valuable Player award at the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. He scored 17 points and adding 4 assists for Team Giannis in a 65-58 win over Team Anthony.

Jeremy Lin (12 points, 15 rebounds) knocked down a key 8-point shot late in the 4th quarter to put Team Giannis in a commanding position.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen scored a team-high 18 points for Team Anthony, and Adrien Nunez poured in 13 points in support.