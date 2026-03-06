The Buffalo Bills have made a ton of moves ahead of the start of NFL free agency on March 11. The Bills have officially released CB Taron Johnson, CB Dane Jackson, S Taylor Rapp, and WR Curtis Samuel. After three of those four were already released, the Bills continued with another by releasing Taylor Rapp. Rapp was a veteran safety who played on the Bills for three seasons.

This move will free up $3 million in cap space, so it truly is a shocking decision to see the team move on from him. Yes, the Bills are way under the cap now after the trade for DJ Moore, but they still must free up $26 million after all these moves, according to Spotrac. If they continue to let go of players with low cap hits, then the Bills will be moving on from a lot of players. Three members of the secondary and two starters are now gone, so the Bills will be aiming to revamp the secondary this offseason.

Buffalo recently traded for DJ Moore. He is owed north of $23 million every season, so the Bills are largely under the cap due to this trade. Shiny things cost money, but Josh Allen will love his new weapon at receiver. He will quickly become a big threat with Allen as the offense gets much better.

After four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and three with the Bills, Rapp now has a career 488 tackles (318 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 31 pass deflections, and 12 interceptions. His only pick-six was in his rookie season in 2019 for 31 yards.