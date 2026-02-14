A little feud has formed between Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and ESPN's Shams Charania. Antetokounmpo's name was swirling in the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate, as he was consistently reported on by Charania. Well, it appears the star forward is getting his lick back with his comment about the NBA Insider before the start of the Celebrity All-Star Game.

The 31-year-old phenom is coaching one of the teams in the Celebrity All-Star Game. Before tip-off, he was asked about Charania's skills as a basketball player, as Charania is participating in the game. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not impressed with Charania, as he flat-out said he isn't good at basketball.

“You know why it's not fair? Because I have Shams on my team. He cannot hoop,” said Antetokounmpo. “But, everybody else can hoop.”

"He cannot hoop." 😂 Giannis on Shams. pic.twitter.com/wYIamBqfsV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 14, 2026

Ever since the trade deadline passed, the Milwaukee franchise has been relentless in trolling Shams Charania. During a press conference with media members, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers informed everyone that Giannis Antetokounmpo was trying to trade Charania to the other Celebrity All-Star team. It was the organization's way to “spark trade rumors” about the popular NBA Insider.

Overall, it appears to be a nice break for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. It gives the nine-time All-Star extra time to nurse his calf injury and potentially return soon after the All-Star Break. He won't be playing in any event, including the All-Star Game. He was voted to be a starter, but was replaced by San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in 30 games so far this season. In those contests, the Bucks star is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He's also shooting 64.5% from the floor (career-high), and 39.5% from beyond the three-point line (career-high).