The quarterback free agency pool just added a new name, as the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Geno Smith after a disappointing season. Smith will now have to find out where his next home will be, and from the looks of it, he doesn't have that many solid choices, especially if he wants to start.

There are two spots that Smith could potentially join, and they're in the AFC East, according to ESPN's Kevin Clark.

“The New York Jets, where your mission, if you choose to accept it, is frankly job preservation,” Clark said. “In Miami, it might be to get Arch Manning. That might be your job if you become the quarterback there.

“[Geno Smith] is looking at Jets or Dolphins at best if he wants to start.”

"[Geno Smith] is looking at Jets or Dolphins at best if he wants to start." @bykevinclark shares his thoughts on what could be next for Geno Smith

The Jets had their quarterback issues last season, and they may not be able to get Fernando Mendoza in the draft this year because the Raiders most likely will select him with the No. 1 pick. That means they may have to go back into the free agency market and find a quarterback, and Smith would probably be a top option for them.

As for the Dolphins, all signs are pointing to them moving on from Tua Tagovailoa, which means that Quinn Ewers is currently the favorite for the starting job next season. It's uncertain if they're fine with that, and if they aren't, bringing in a veteran like Smith wouldn't be bad.

At the same time, Smith would also need to want to sign with these teams, and as of now, neither has a bright future with their current roster. If Smith wants to win, teams will sign him, but he most likely won't be the starting quarterback.

The pickings are slim, but if Smith wants a chance to be a starter, the Jets and Dolphins will be ringing his doorbell.