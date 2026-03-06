Just a few weeks after exposing what appeared to be his newest signature sneaker during a training session, Milwaukee Bucks' franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike recently unveiled their latest creation. Adding to the already expansive Nike Giannis Freak signature line, the new Nike Giannis Freak 8 will make its debut in the coming months.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been signed to Nike since 2017, four years after being drafted to the NBA. As meteoric as his rise to superstardom has been, he's also building one of the more prominent collections at Nike Basketball with only Kevin Durant and LeBron James with more current signature silhouettes with the swoosh.

Always pushing the envelope in terms of design and performance, first looks at the Nike Giannis Freak 8 appear to align with just that. Antetoukunmpo shared a hyper pink colorway at first, but we can expect a whole slate of ensembles in the coming weeks.

Nike Giannis Freak 8

OFFICIAL: @nikebasketball unveils Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 8th signature sneaker — the Nike Giannis Freak 8 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ArsfhqWNUj — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) March 3, 2026

OFFICIAL: As Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to the court tonight, Nike officially unveils the Giannis Freak 8 🎱 @Giannis_An34 Constructed to contain a full-length Cushlon 3.0 midsole and features a feathered wing-patterned heel counter 🪽 🗓️ August 1st

💵 $115 pic.twitter.com/zO8HGfkUfp — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 3, 2026



Previously, the backwards Nike Swoosh served as a hallmark for Nike Giannis sneakers, so it's interesting to see minimal branding and a clean, metallic gold Nike Swoosh along the center. The shoes feature a contrasted tongue in black mesh to match the black laces and sockliner, complete with a gold Giannis logo on the tongue.

As the case with the Nike Giannis Freak 7, the Freak 8 will feature a 360° Cushlon outsole for maximum comfort, extending up through the front toe and back heel in a “winged” design, slightly reminiscent of the Nike LeBron 23.

The Freak 8 is expected to release August 1, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $115. Affordability and reasonable pricing has always been the central goal of Giannis' signature line, continually innovating from a performance standpoint while still remaining accessible. The shoes will drop on Nike SNKRS app and should be available in a wide array of Nike retailers.

What are your thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest Nike signature?