After a breathtaking, spirited, and cultural Super Bowl halftime performance, Bad Bunny has added some NBA talent to his Puerto Rico team. Malik Beasley will be the new addition to the team, despite being under investigation for gambling allegations, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Free agent Malik Beasley has signed a deal to play in Puerto Rico for Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny's team Santurce Crabbers, both parties tell ESPN. The team's season begins in March. Beasley has been under NBA and FBI investigations for gambling allegations,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

NBA teams did not sign Beasley during the offseason due to the allegations, and this gives him a chance to get back into the pool for next offseason.

“This gives Beasley the opportunity to play for Bad Bunny's team in Puerto Rico and showcase ahead of 2026 free agency as he awaits a ruling on his NBA investigation. Beasley averaged 16.3 points in all 82 games for the Pistons last season, setting a franchise-record 319 3s,” Charania wrote.

Article Continues Below

Beasley is connected to a federal probe when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season. All of this happened around the time of him being a free agent, which led to teams not signing him because of the unknown of his allegations.

There have been several cases throughout the league this season related to gambling. At the beginning of the season, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested. Billups was indicted for his alleged participation in a wide-ranging, years-long scheme to defraud card players in poker games, and Rozier was allegedly taking himself out of a game on purpose in 2023 so a co-conspirator could place a bet and win.

If Beasley is found innocent, teams will probably be interested in signing him whenever everything is clear.